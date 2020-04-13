Jim Sturgess & Brooklynn Prince, stars of the Apple TV+ series “Home Before Dark” go Beyond the Mic.

Jim Sturgess & Brooklynn Prince, stars of the Apple TV+ series “Home Before Dark” go Beyond the Mic.

He can’t stand anchovies and can’t wait to spend some time at the pub. Her favorite movie is Beatlejuice and can’t wait to hug people again.

They have a date when she is 19 to watch Scarface…

