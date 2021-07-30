      Weather Alert

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley hit the blacktop for their cinematic “Freedom Was a Highway” video

Jul 30, 2021 @ 4:00pm

JT Colston

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley bring the breezy, windswept vibes of their “Freedom Was a Highway” duet to life in a new music video. 

In the clip, Jimmie starts off solo, going for a summer joyride in a classic red convertible. Somewhere along the two-lane blacktop, in the middle of the woods, the singer pulls over to investigate something sparkly on the side of road: It’s a golden guitar that seems to have magical powers.

One strum on the guitar and Jimmie conjures up a full backing band, which immediately kick into gear as he begins to perform “Freedom Was a Highway.” But that’s not all: Soon, Brad enters the picture, sitting on the back of a pickup truck and singing along. Soon, the pair of artists’ middle-of-nowhere jam session turns into a packed concert, with golden confetti falling from the sky.

A live performance of “Freedom is a Highway” from Jimmie and Brad will likely become a reality for fans with tickets to see Brad’s tour this summer: Jimmie is currently an opening act on the bill. 

The two artists’ duet is currently a top-twenty hit at country radio.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
DORITOS OFFERS 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL $20,000 FOR FINDING RARE PUFFY CHIP
Chris Lane used to work as a landscaper; still takes “pride” in mowing his own lawn
Luke Bryan hopes getting candid about his family tragedies will “inspire” those going through something similar
Blake Shelton gathers 'round the campfire with 'The Voice' coaches in new promo video
On 10th anniversary of 'Chief,' Eric Church shares the sentimental story behind the album's name
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On