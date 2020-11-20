      Weather Alert

Jimmie Allen celebrates a doo-wop Christmas with Louis York, the Shindellas in “What Does Christmas Mean”

Nov 20, 2020 @ 3:00pm

BBR Music Group/Weirdo WorkshopJimmie Allen dropped his first-ever holiday release today, and it’s a fun, doo-wop tune called “What Does Christmas Mean.”

The duet finds Jimmie joining forces with songwriting and production duo Louis York as well as Nashville-based trio the Shindellas to create a sparkling toast to throwback Christmas magic. The festive track includes a horn section, sleigh bells and a lively piano line.

Louis York and the Shindellas first recorded this track for their 2017 EP Masterpiece Theater: Act III. With extra country flair from Jimmie, they re-imagined the tune for a new release in 2020.

For the “Best Shot” star, recording the song was a win-win: Not only did he get to celebrate the holidays, but he got to do it with two acts he admires.  “I am a huge fan of Louis York and the Shindellas. I love what they have to say musically. And I am a big, big fan of Christmas,” Jimmie explains. “So being on this song with them is super special and fun.”

Before he gets to Christmas, however, Jimmie’s got Thanksgiving plans: He’s performing with Noah Cyrus during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.



By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson on the KLLL Live Lounge 7P Tuesday
Brett Eldredge will “Carol for a Cause” in benefit of Feeding America
Miranda Lambert to be inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame
Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton named winners at Tunie Awards
No more “Up Down,” as Morgan Wallen vows he's “back at home with myself”
Recent JMM Podcasts