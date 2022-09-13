96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jimmie Allen, Darius Rucker & more to participate in PBA bowling tournament

September 13, 2022 11:33AM CDT
Share
Jimmie Allen, Darius Rucker & more to participate in PBA bowling tournament

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jimmie Allen is combining his love of music and bowling in a special event. 

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is hosting a celebrity tournament featuring Jimmie, Darius Rucker, Chris Young and more. On October 5, the singers will head down to Bowlero Matthews in North Carolina, where they’ll compete against professional bowlers including Pete Weber, Kyle Troup, Sean Rash, Ronnie Russell and A.J. Johnson

The artists will each be paired with a PBA bowler in the main tournament and the Celebrity Super Clash, where each singer will roll one shot; the lowest scorer of each round is eliminated until there is one winner. 

Jimmie, Chris and Chuck Wicks will also perform. 

“Since the moment my friend Cortland Finnegan introduced me to bowling, I’ve been hooked. I’ve been a fan of the PBA for years as a viewer, but I’m excited for the next part of my journey with the PBA, and that is to make bowling a worldwide sport with the same respect that’s given to basketball, baseball, and football,” Jimmie says in a statement. 

The tournament takes place on October 5 and will air October 16 on Fox. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Long LiveFlorida-georgia Line
4:40pm
Out In The MiddleZac Brown Band/blake Shelton
4:38pm
There Was This GirlRiley Green
4:31pm
Something In The OrangeZach Bryan
4:27pm
Ladies Love Country BoysTrace Adkins
4:24pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce
2

Mama Mia! 18-Wheeler Crash Leaves Interstate Covered In Alfredo Sauce
3

Which job is harder — being in a NASCAR pit crew or a college football team? Chase Rice weighs in
4

Dolly Parton Launches New Pet Apparel and Accessories Line ‘Doggy Parton’
5

Why Luke Combs Stopped His Show To Give Fans $140

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts