Jimmie Allen does the tango during his ﻿'Dancing with the Stars' ﻿debut

Sep 21, 2021 @ 11:00am

Jimmie Allen made his debut on Dancing with the Stars Monday night with an elegant tango. 

Jimmie and his dance partner, Emma Slater, blended two worlds, tangoing to Timbaland and Keri Hilson‘s chart-toping 2007 hit, “The Way I Are.” The country star was decked out in a black leather outfit, spinning Emma around the ballroom with a disco ball hanging overhead and a swanky red convertible in the background. 

“Wow, Jimmie, let me say this dance does not suit your personality. You’re a cool sort of guy, relaxed. I’m sure that there’s a lot more talent in there than we saw on that dance floor,” remarked judge Len Goodman. “You’re going to be loose, you’re going to go a long way. You’ve got great potential.”

“It’s JEMMA YALL!!!! My partner @theemmaslater is amazing. That was super fun!! Let’s do this!! Let’s vote,” Jimmie wrote on Instagram after the show.  

The pair received a score of 22 out of 40. Dancing with the Stars returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

