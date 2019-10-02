Jimmie Allen lays his father to rest: “Thank you making me the man I am today”

Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo BevilaquaJimmie Allen and his family have officially laid his father, James E. Allen, to rest.

The singer’s father passed away in September and he returned to his native Delaware for the burial on Monday. In a sentimental Instagram post following the service, Jimmie reflected on how his father was a military veteran and a talented baseball player.

He also shared memories of his dad teaching him to bait his first fishhook, and of the two building the front porch of their home together when he was six years old. He also credits his dad in helping to inspire his love for country music.

“I remember the big-hearted, kind and patient man you were,” Jimmie writes. “Thank you for teaching me and making me the man I am today. I’ll never forget you and I’ll hold on to your love forever until I see your face again. Rest easy dad.”

Nashville star Charles Esten and former American Idol contestant Melinda Doolittle are among the many people who reached out to Jimmie with their condolences.

