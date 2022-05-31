      Weather Alert

Jimmie Allen, Michael Ray sign on for ACM Lifting Lives' mental health series

May 31, 2022 @ 1:04pm

ABC

Jimmie Allen and Michael Ray are among the artists speaking out about their mental health in partnership with ACM Lifting Lives. 

In the new digital series The Check-Inmultiple country stars are opening up about their mental health journeys, candidly “sharing stories from their own mental health experiences over the recent few years and revealing how music has played a crucial role in their healing process,” according to ACM Lifting Lives.  

“You feel like your world is maybe coming to an end five years ago, 10 years ago, 15 years ago. It probably doesn’t even matter anymore,” Michael shares in a video advertising the series. “Learn to see the most beautiful things in life and really take it in. And I would also tell myself that everything’s going to be alright,” Jimmie says. 

John Osborne and Lindsay Ell‘s episodes have already been released. New episodes will air throughout the summer, with Brett Eldredge; Chase Bryant, who previously opened up about his experience surviving a suicide attempt; and Caitlyn Smith also participating.  

