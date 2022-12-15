Jimmie Allen mourns the loss of Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Thank you for your light”

ABC

Jimmie Allen is among the many fans and friends left heartbroken by the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was the in-house DJ and co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Boss, 40, died by suicide late Tuesday evening, ABC news confirmed. Many people have shared remembrances of the entertainer on social media since the news broke; Jimmie’s tribute included a bittersweet video clip of Boss joking around and rocking a cowboy hat in a dressing room.

“You just gotta let me know when I can come through to the next shindig,” Boss says in the clip, tipping the brim of his black cowboy hat low. “I just got blessed with a new cowboy hat. I’m feeling real official right now. I can’t see that well.”

Jimmie, who has been open about his own struggles with mental health and bipolar disorder over the years, shared his devastation in the post’s caption.

“My brother, one of the best people I’ve gotten to know,” the singer wrote. “I gonna miss the laughs, the jokes, the honest conversations and these random videos. We are gonna miss you. Thank you for your light.”

The singer also offered his prayers to Boss’ wife and children, adding, “this one hurts.”

In another tweet, Jimmie reminded fans to take care of each other, writing, “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE check on your family and friends. People are struggling.”

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

