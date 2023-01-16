Jimmie Allen performs with “favorite band” Matchbox Twenty

ABC

Jimmie Allen got to perform with his “favorite band of all time” this weekend. The country superstar joined Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas onstage at the Borgata Events Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which actually saw Rob performing with his Matchbox Twenty bandmates.

“WHAT THE WHAT?!??!? I just got to perform with my favorite band of all time @matchboxtwenty,” Jimmie tweeted. “Had a great night for a great cause. Thanks so much for the invite. #sidewalkangels.”

According to setlist.FM, Jimmie joined Thomas for the 2000 track “If You’re Gone,” then returned later in the evening to perform 2003’s “Unwell” with Rob and Matchbox Twenty.

The concert, which was livestreamed on VNUE, was Thomas’ 10th annual show benefiting his Sidewalk Angels Foundation. He promised it would be filled with “special guests,” although he didn’t reveal them ahead of time. Sidewalk Angels, which Thomas co-founded in 2003 with wife Marisol Maldonado, supports over 20 no-kill animal shelters and rescues across the country.

