Jimmie Allen remembers his dad on social media

Broken BowJimmie Allen‘s mourning the passing of his father, who died this weekend. Though he didn’t give specific details, he posted about his dad’s death on social media on Friday.

“Saying goodbye to my daddy is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” the Milton, Delaware native said. “As you get older, you sometimes think about losing your parents, but nothing to prepares you for it when it actually happens.”

Jimmie included a photo of his dad holding him when he was a child. If you’ve watched the music video for Jimmie’s breakthrough hit, “Best Shot,” you’ll notice it’s similar to the footage of his father at the start of the clip.

“When I got the news he died I was fishing at one of our favorite spots in Lewes (Roosevelt Inlet),” Jimmie continued. “I decided to do something we both enjoyed doing rather than go to the hospital and see him laying there lifeless. As I reeled my line, I thought about all the memories me and dad had fishing there.”

The artist, who’s now enjoying his second country hit with “Make Me Want To”, went on to thank his dad for his successful career.

“I’m gonna miss the man that raised me on country music and who I give credit for my career today, the man that taught me the meaning of hard work,” he wrote. “I love you dad and I’m thankful for the time we had.”

“Wherever you are now I hope I showed you I love you and how much you mean to me. Miss you Big Jim,” he closed.

Jimmy’s debut album, Mercury Lane, is named for the street where he grew up.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.