Jimmie Allen rumbas to his own hit song on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Sep 28, 2021 @ 11:07am

ABC/Eric McCandless

When Jimmie Allen took to the ballroom on Dancing With the Stars last night, he was equipped with one of his hit songs. 

During his second appearance on the popular ABC show, Jimmie and his partner Emma Slater rumbaed around the dance floor to his 2020 hit, “Make Me Want To.” Dressed in a purple ensemble, the country star glided his dance parter around the ballroom floor, as judge Bruno Tonioli could be seen mirroring their moves, dancing from his seat.   

The pair scored 27 out of 40 and will return for week three. 

“Still can’t believe I got to dance to my song “Make Me Want To” with my amazing partner @theemmaslater on @dancingabc,” Jimmie shared on Instagram after the performance. “So honored to represent Country Music on this great show.” 

“Make Me Want To” was released as the second single from Jimmie’s debut album, Mercury Lane. It became his second consecutive #1 hit, following his debut single, “Best Shot.” 

