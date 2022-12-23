96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jimmie Allen shares a festive, from-home performance of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

December 23, 2022 12:10PM CST
ABC

Jimmie Allen is sharing a festive performance to help fans get into the holiday spirit.

The singer posted video of his rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” on social media this week, adding some soulful vocal flair to this beloved holiday classic. Jimmie also hinted that fans just might have a studio version of his cover in their stocking this year, too.

“Should I release this?” the singer wondered in the caption of his post.

Jimmie has yet to put out a full Christmas album, but in 2020, he lent his voice to “What Does Christmas Mean?” alongside Louis York and The Shindellas. The following year, the three acts performed their holiday song on ABC’s CMA Country Christmas.

In non-Christmas news, Jimmie recently celebrated his latest number-one hit with “Down Home,” a deeply personal song he wrote about his late father.

