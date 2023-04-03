Jimmie Allen teases inspiring new song, “Live On Another Day”

Need an uplifting pick-me-up? Jimmie Allen‘s got you covered.

Jimmie took to Twitter recently to share a snippet of an unreleased song, “Live On Another Day.”

Instead of coupling the tweet with a message, the singer simply tweeted out the song’s title and let the clip speak for itself.

“But I’m pushing and I’m pulling/ I’m trying to make the most of it/ When you fall down, you get up/ That’s just what living is/ If I die too young and don’t see it all/ Or live too long ’til my love ones gone/ Come on, live on another day,” Jimmie sings in the powerful track.

There’s no word on when “Live On Another Day” will be released.

Jimmie’s latest album is 2022’s Tulip Drive, which includes his new single, “be alright.”

Most recently, Jimmie covered the Rolling Stones‘ “Miss You” for new covers album Stoned Cold Country: A 60th Anniversary Tribute to the Rolling Stones. The project, which dropped in March, features some of country music’s biggest stars, including Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town and Eric Church.

