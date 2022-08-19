96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jimmie Allen to test out his acting chops in 'Be Alright', a country-flavored musical co-starring Hayley Orrantia

August 19, 2022
ABC

Jimmie Allen has long expressed an interest in pursuing acting and now he’s officially making moves in that direction. The singer will co-star in upcoming musical film Be Alright, opposite actor Hayley Orrantia.

Jimmie and Hayley play the lead characters in the musical, which is set in 1960s New York City. According to Variety, production on the film will begin this month at the Warner Bros. lot.

In addition to his acting role, Jimmie has had a hand in several different aspects of the movie, which shares a title with one of the songs on his newly released Tulip Drive album. He also developed the original story line, and will produce and co-direct Be Alright alongside Chris Beyrooty.

The country singer is no stranger to working behind the scenes on a set: Last year, he served as the executive music producer for Netflix series Titletown High.

