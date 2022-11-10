96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jimmie Allen will help reveal the nominees of the 65th Grammy Awards

November 10, 2022 12:00PM CST
Share
Jimmie Allen will help reveal the nominees of the 65th Grammy Awards

ABC/Eric McCandless

The nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards haven’t even been announced yet, but country music is already being represented at the show.

The Recording Academy is planning to reveal its list of nominees on November 15; on Thursday, it revealed a list of artists who have history with the Grammys who will help reveal the nominations.

Among them is Jimmie Allen, who was nominated for Best New Artist at last year’s ceremony. He’s repping country music in an all-genre cast of acts in the big reveal, including John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Luis Fonsi and Smokey Robinson.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will broadcast on February 5, 2023, on CBS. Once again, the ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

In Case You Didnt KnowBrett Young
3:02pm
ExcusesKolby Cooper
2:59pm
The Ones That Didnt Make ItJustin Moore
2:56pm
Write This DownGeorge Strait
2:52pm
Take My NameParmalee
2:46pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gwen Stefani Reveals She “Wasn't Ready” For Husband Blake Shelton To Leave 'The Voice'
2

Zac Brown Band Welcomes First Female Member
3

Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart
4

Luke Bryan Gets Backlash For Bringing Ron DeSantis On Stage During Concert
5

Nashville notes: Luke Combs drops “Dive,” Jake Owen mounts a benefit concert + more