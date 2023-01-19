96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jimmie Allen will honor Smokey Robinson & Berry Gordy at Grammy’s star-studded MusiCares gala

January 19, 2023 2:13PM CST
Brent Harrington/CBS

Jimmie Allen will represent country music as a star-studded lineup of artists pays tribute to Motown founder Berry Gordy and his best friend, fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson, during the annual MusiCares pre-Grammy gala.

That means Jimmie will be rubbing elbows with the likes of Lionel Richie, Dionne Warwick, Sheryl CrowMichael McDonaldThe TemptationsIsley Brothers and the Four Tops, along with John LegendBrandi CarlileRita Wilson, Mumford & Sons, Trombone ShortyMolly TuttleLalah Hathaway and Valerie Simpson.

“I am so excited to share the always wonderful MusiCares event with my best friend Smokey Robinson and I can’t wait to hear these wonderful artists celebrate the Motown music,” says Gordy, with Smokey adding, “I’m so excited for this year’s MusiCares lineup. These artists are my friends and I not only love them, but I’m honored that they will be performing my music, along with hits from the Motown catalogue.”

Proceeds from the event will provide a wide variety of health and social services for music professionals in need, including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief.

The 32nd annual MusiCares Persons of the Year benefit gala is set for February 3, two days before the Grammys, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. 

