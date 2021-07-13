      Weather Alert

Jimmie Allen’s book debut encourages kids of all ages to speak up for what they believe in

Jul 13, 2021 @ 12:00pm

Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Jimmie Allen’s first-ever children’s book, My Voice Is a Trumpet, is out now.

Illustrated by Cathy Ann Johnson, the book celebrates how every voice — from the roar of a lion to the buzz of a bee — has the power to enact change. That’s a message that’s especially important to Jimmie, both as a country musician and as a father.

“It’s very important to me that kids learn at a young age that they have a voice, and that it is powerful. It is up to us adults to teach them to use their voice to encourage and show love,” Jimmie explains. “Being a father of two kids, I try to encourage them to be themselves and love everyone around them. I’m hoping this book inspires at least one child and they always remember their voice is a trumpet.”

Jimmie is dad to 7-year-old Aadyn; he and his wife, Alexis, also share 1-year-old daughter Naomi. The couple will soon add a third child to the mix, as they’re expecting another baby — a girl — later this year.

In musical news, Jimmie’s current single, a duet with Brad Paisley, called “Freedom Is a Highway,” is rising at radio. He’ll join Brad on tour later this summer. 

