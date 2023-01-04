Jimmie Allen’s headed back to college, with an eye on his degree

ABC

Jimmie Allen hangs onto the top spot on the country charts for one more week, making “down home” the first #1 of 2023.

It’s the Delaware native’s fourth chart-topper, and a special one, since it was inspired by the memory of his late father.

Jimmie also just learned he’ll be headed home on May 12 to be the commencement keynote speaker at Delaware State University.

“Delaware State University is where I am proud to say I attended,” Jimmie says. “I met lifetime friends there and learned so much about who I am as a Black man, and navigating my way through life. I’m honored to be the keynote speaker and hope I can share something that will inspire the next generation of leaders.”

The university’s president, Tony Allen, also plans to nominate Jimmie to receive an honorary degree at the ceremony.

In the meantime, Jimmie hits the road for the next leg of Carrie Underwood‘s Denim & Rhinestones Tour February 2 in Miami, Florida.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.