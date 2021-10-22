      Weather Alert

Jimmie Allen’s making big moves for 2022, as he teases his first-ever headlining tour

Oct 22, 2021 @ 12:30pm

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Big things are on the horizon for Jimmie Allen, and he couldn’t help but share his excitement with fans on social media this week.

The “Best Shot” star took to Twitter to let fans know that they’ll very likely be able to catch him on the road next year. “It’s official!!!!” he tweeted. “Spring 2022 I’m going out on my first-ever headlining tour.”

The singer hasn’t yet shared any further details, such as an exact lineup of dates or information on his opening acts. However, his upcoming tour plans are just the latest in an exciting string of developments in Jimmie’s career. He’s currently a competitor on NBC’s Dancing with the Stars, and on Friday, his new duet with Elton John, “Beauty in the Bones,” came out.

Jimmie’s personal life has been exciting lately, too. The singer and his wife, Alexis, welcomed a baby girl named Zara James earlier this month.

