Jimmy Buffett to make Grand Ole Opry debut this month
Julie SkarrattBrad Paisley and Jimmy Buffett will grace the Grand Ole Opry stage on June 27.
The performance will mark the “Margaritaville” singer’s debut on the Opry, having previously collaborated with various country stars over the years including Alan Jackson on “5 O’Clock Somewhere” and Zac Brown Band‘s “Knee Deep.”
Opry member Brad will also step into the circle for the coveted institution’s 4,930th consecutive show, along with Mac McAnally, one of the producers behind Jimmy’s new chart-topping album, Life On The Flipside.
The Opry continues to operate each week with a small staff following social distancing protocols, with the artists performing acoustically while spaced six feet apart on the stage. Since March 14, the Opry has been closed to the public.
Fans can watch the weekly show on the Circle TV network and stream it on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
By Cillea Houghton
