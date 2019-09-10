JK Rowling Hints At ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ Movie

This terrified man looking out to the side through a venetian blind could be witnessing a crime, watching the suspicious behavior of neighbors, or simply a paranoid, isolated shut-in.

JK Rowling shared a photo in Twitter that has fans in a tizzy.

It was her first tweet in six months. She shared a photo of the death eater skull and Slytherin House snake.

She captioned the picture, sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places #HarryPotter #CursedChild.

Fans are taking the tweet as a sign that a Cursed Child movie could be on the way.

The Cursed Child recently opened on Broadway in New York and tickets have been in high demand.

Do you think a movie is on the way or was she promoting the Broadway debut?