Jodie Whittaker Reveals the Challenges of ‘Time’

May 25, 2024 5:16AM CDT
Jodie Whittaker Reveals the Challenges of 'Time'
BBC / Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon

Join Sean Dillon on Beyond the Mic for an exclusive interview with Actress Jodie Whittaker! Known for her standout roles in “Black Mirror”, “Broadchurch”, and “Doctor Who”, Jodie opens up about her powerful new role as Orla in the BBC drama “Time.”

Discover behind-the-scenes stories, the emotional depth of her performance, and fun tidbits from her career. Plus, don’t miss the rapid-fire Rockin’ 8 segment for anything goes questions!

Tune in for an episode filled with a dynamic conversation and laughter.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

