Joe Biden apparent winner in PA, now president-elect
Scott Olson/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — ABC News can characterize Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania, giving him 273 total electoral votes — a win that makes him president elect. Based on these numbers and those in other states, Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.
ABC News was able to characterize Biden as the apparent winner of Pennsylvania after the state, as of 11:35 a.m., put Biden ahead with 49.6% of ballots cast (3,345,724) over President Trump’s 49.1% (3,311,310 votes).
Biden said in a statement Saturday, “I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”
Saturday marks 48 years to the day that Biden, then 29 years old, was elected in his first Senate race on November 7, 1972.
For first time in history, the first and second in line to the presidency will be women: Sen. Kamala Harris as vice president, followed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tweeted, “So proud of you” with a photo of him embracing his wife, the vice president elect. Sen. Harris’ win makes her husband the first ‘second husband’ in U.S. history.
For his part, President Trump released a defiant statement through his campaign, claiming, “this election is far from over” and blasting Biden for “rushing to falsely pose as the winner.”
Trump also promised a coming legal fight. “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” he said. “The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.”
The president again pushed unfounded claims that “Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room — and then fight in court to block their access.”
