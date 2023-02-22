96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

"Joe" is coming as Luke Combs prepares for 'Gettin' Old'

February 22, 2023 1:40PM CST
"Joe" is coming as Luke Combs prepares for 'Gettin' Old'

The arrival of Luke Combs‘ fourth album is still a little more than a month away, but the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year is keeping fans satisfied by releasing plenty of new music in the meantime.

The latest track from Gettin’ Old, titled “Joe,” will arrive on Friday. 

Meanwhile, the most recent preview track, “Love You Anyway,” debuted at #3 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart, having been streamed nearly 18 million times and selling 9,000 downloads. 

