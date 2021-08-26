Joey Chestnut Has Lost 1.3 Years Of His Life To Hot Dogs

You might have heard about the new study that says eating a hot dog can take 36 minutes off your life. Well, what would that mean for America’s most famous hot dog eater? If the study’s claims are true, then Joey Chestnut – winner of 14 of the last 15 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests – has already trimmed 1.3 years off his lifespan. Chestnut has devoured an estimated 19,200 dogs since his championship run began – roughly 1,200 per year. Not to mention all the other competitive eating records he holds, such as Twinkies, pierogis, shrimp cocktail, and ramen noodles.