John Goodman Shows Off His Incredible 200lbs Weight Loss

70-year-old Dan Goodman, best known for playing Dan Conner on ‘Roseanne,’ continues showing off his dramatic 200lbs weight loss. While on the black carpet of the 62nd Monte-Carlo TV festival on Sunday for the third season premiere of his hit HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones, John flaunted his shrinking frame wearing a fitted suit jacket paired with beige trousers and a yellow tie. John weighed in at 392 pounds and slowly started the journey by quitting drinking and staying on a Mediterranean-style eating plan. Since then, he has continued to exercise six days a week, hitting 10,000-12,000 steps per day, and uses an elliptical bicycle and treadmill. What do you do to stay in shape?