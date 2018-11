John Legend, Diana Ross, Kane Brown Set for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

John Legend, Diana Ross and rising KLLL country star Kane Brown will be among the stars performing at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade next month. Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland, and Dreamgirls star Anika Noni Rose will also be part of the lineup on November 22. The 92nd annual parade will kick off at 8 a.m. on KCBD. As usual, the three-hour special will be hosted by the cast of the TODAY show.