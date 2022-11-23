John Legend thinks Carrie Underwood should replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

ABC

Blake Shelton might be leaving The Voice, but that doesn’t mean country music is leaving the show.

In fact, Blake’s fellow coach John Legend is hoping that another superstar from the format replaces the Voice veteran once he steps down. “I think it should be someone in country,” John told Extra on the red carpet before the live shows kicked off.

“We’ve never had another country coach before, because it’s only been Blake,” John points out. “You know, I could see Carrie [Underwood] doing it.”

Of course, Carrie’s already pretty familiar with NBC, the network that airs The Voice — as John notes, she’s performed the Sunday Night Football theme for nine years now. “She could be good,” he adds.

Of course, John might be just a tad biased, as he and Carrie have collaborated together in the past. Carrie’s 2020 holiday album, My Gift, includes a duet they recorded called “Hallelujah,” which John co-wrote.

Blake announced last month that he’s leaving The Voice. The show is currently in his 22nd season, and the next season — Season 23, in the spring of 2023 — will be his last.

