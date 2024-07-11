John Oates on ‘Reunion’

Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates as he sits down with Sean Dillon for a Beyond the Mic Mini to discuss his new album “Reunion.” Find out the influence of A.J. Croce, and more. Find out about his first Sears guitar and the apropos morning coffee addition. Discover how music has soothed John’s soul and why you need to listen to “Reunion.” It’s all here in this Beyond the Mic Mini.

