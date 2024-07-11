96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

John Oates on ‘Reunion’

July 11, 2024 6:21AM CDT
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic / John Oates

Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates as he sits down with Sean Dillon for a Beyond the Mic Mini to discuss his new album “Reunion.” Find out the influence of A.J. Croce, and more. Find out about his first Sears guitar and the apropos morning coffee addition. Discover how music has soothed John’s soul and why you need to listen to “Reunion.” It’s all here in this Beyond the Mic Mini.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

