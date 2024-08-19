Join Us for A Health Fair Focused on Mental Health

The Catholic Diocese of Lubbock and Covenant Health are partnering to equip parents and teens with important education around modern day substance abuse as well as

mental health issues and resources.

Join us from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th at the Lubbock Diocese at 4620 4th Street.

Hear from local medical experts and clergy as you gain insights into spirituality and mental health as well as strategies for tough talk on substance abuse. The full agenda is listed below.

Welcome and Prayer Bishop Robert Coerver

Agenda Review and Welcome Dr. Amy Thompson & Dr. Lara Johnson

Adverse Childhood Experiences Dr. Michal Pankratz

Anxiety and Depression in Youth Dr. James Barnett

Lunch

Social Media Impacts Dr. Rosa Gomez de Jesus

Substance Use and Street Drugs Vicente Martinez

Wrap up and concluding remarks Dr. Amy Thompson & Dr. Lara Johnson

The event is free for all to attend.

About Covenant Health:

As the home of compassionate care and health excellence, it is Covenant Health's vision to create Health for a Better World. Covenant Health is home to the only free-standing children's hospital in West Texas, the only certified stroke center, and the best hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News & World Report. For more than 100 years our pioneering spirit has been moving us forward, bringing world-class research and the most advanced treatments to West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

