‘Joker’ To Become Biggest R-Rated Film In History

closeup of a scary evil clown wearing a dirty costume and holding a red balloon, with the circus tent in the background

Just how big of a box office success is Joker? The super-villain origin story has already taken in $737 million worldwide and is on pace to top $810 million globally this upcoming weekend.

But according to Forbes, the earning isn’t ending. The money magazine expects the flick will gross over $900 million and become the biggest R-rated film in history.

Currently the all-time third-highest grossing R-rated release, Joker sits just behind both Deadpool movies, but ahead of The Matrix: Reloaded.

Forbes notes that Joker along with Shazam! has given Warner’s DC Comics arm its fourth billion-plus dollar year in a row.

What makes Joker so hot compared to other recent releases?