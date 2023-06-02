96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jon Pardi and wife Summer waltz easily into parenthood

June 2, 2023 5:00AM CDT
Jon Pardi seems to have made a seamless transition into fatherhood since the arrival of his daughter,Presley Fawn, on February 18.

“Oh, man. Presley’s awesome,” the new dad tells ABC Audio. “She’s been a great baby. You know, she cries every now and then when she’s hungry, but it’s not like a heavy duty cry. Let’s put it that way. She’s a very great baby and fun and super cute and it’s been a fun time with her.”

Judging by how well Jon’s wife, Summer, seems to have adjusted, it’s not hard to imagine that more little ones might very well be in the future.

“Summer definitely looks great,” Jon comments. “I have to remind her all the time. So she bounced back.” 

You can check out some recent snapshots of the happy family via Summer’s socials and a recent collection of photos she captioned “Road life.” Meanwhile, Presley’s dad’s latest hit, “Your Heart or Mine,” is nearing the top 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

