Jon Pardi explains the story behind ‘Mr. Saturday Night’’s most NSFW song title

August 31, 2022 2:00PM CDT
Jason Koerner/Getty Images

When Jon Pardi drops his Mr. Saturday Night album on Friday, he’ll likely turn some heads with one song on the album: There’s a track on the project called “Reverse Cowgirl.”

According to CMT, however, Jon says that the song’s subject matter isn’t what some fans might think.

“It’s the best, dirtiest, cleanest thing you can have,” the singer describes. “It’s got a funny, humorous twist to it, but it’s also really pretty and really romantic in a way.”

The song’s also a big favorite with other country artists, Jon continues. “Jake Owen made sure he called every three months until he knew I recorded that song,” he remembers. “He’s like, ‘Well, if you don’t want it, you know I want that song!’”

Jake’s not the only one. “Chase Rice texts me like, ‘Dude, did you record ‘Reverse Cowgirl’ yet? I cannot wait!’” Jon goes on to say.

Mr. Saturday Night also contains Jon’s latest chart-topping hit, “Last Night Lonely.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

