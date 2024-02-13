96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jon Pardi found the “least expensive” Valentine’s Day gift

February 13, 2024 3:00PM CST
Share
ABC

Searching for a Valentine’s Day gift but on a tight budget? Don’t worry, Jon Pardi‘s got an idea for you.

The “Last Night Lonely” singer recently shared about the cheapest sentimental gift he’s discovered — courtesy of his wife, Summer.

“One thing Summer has taught me is that gifts are cool, diamonds, blah, blah, blah, but to take your time and clear your mind and write something about what she means to you on a card is probably the least expensive,” says Jon.

“The biggest price you can give her is just to write and tell her how much you love her on a little card. That’s what she taught me for Valentine’s Day, so I just do that. It’s way cheaper,” he adds with a laugh. “And of course, I always say to her, ‘Babe, every day is Valentine’s Day for you.’”

Jon is currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts with his Luke Bryan-assisted single, “Cowboys and Plowboys.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Hotel KeyOld Dominion
6:59pm
Where It EndsBailey Zimmerman
6:56pm
LadyBrett Young
6:53pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
6:46pm
Like I Love Country MusicKane Brown
6:43pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Chris Young Reveals Bruises On Back After Being Shoved By Law Enforcement Officer:
2

Taunting His Late Dad: Mark Critch Talks 'Son of a Critch'
3

Binge Watching with Chris Woolsey February 2024 Edition
4

Toby Keith Loses Fight to Cancer - Tributes Continue
5

Toby Keith's Final Interview