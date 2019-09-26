Jon Pardi gives fans a dose of ‘Heartache Medication’ live from NYC

Capitol NashvilleEven if you won’t be in the Big Apple on Friday, you can still check out Jon Pardi’s show at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Amazon Music will livestream Jon’s special Heartache Medication release day show on Friday night starting at 8:45 p.m. ET. You’ll just need to head to Amazon Music’s Facebook page to watch.

Then on Tuesday, the California native kicks off his Heartache Medication Tour with two consecutive sold-out nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

