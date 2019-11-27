      Weather Alert

Jon Pardi has cure for “Heartache Medication” on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Nov 27, 2019 @ 10:34am

Jim WrightJon Pardi brought a dose of “Heartache Medication” to Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday night.  

The hitmaking star took to the late-night stage to perform the fiddle-filled track about curing one’s misery with a glass of something strong.

“And here I go again/I’m drinkin’ one, I’m drinkin’ two/I got my heartache medication, a strong dedication/To gettin’ over you,” Jon croons while playing acoustic guitar, backed by a band that features steel guitar and fiddle, delivering a traditional country sound.  

“Had a blast last night hanging out and performing on @LateNightSeth!” the singer writes on Twitter

“Heartache Medication” is currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Jon recently wrapped a headlining tour in support of the single and album of the same name.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts