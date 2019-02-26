Jon Pardi Hidden Gem: 2014’s “What I Can’t Put Down”
By Kris Mason
|
Feb 26, 2019 @ 2:10 PM

“What I Can’t Put Down” has a nice sprinkle Rockabilly and a clever balance of the “Nashville Sound” necessary to make big money in Nashville.  Great song.  I just wish he didn’t sound like Eric Church.

Studio Version:

