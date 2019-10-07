Jon Pardi Is Engaged, Pops Question At Ryman Show

Jon Pardi is having a hellvua week! Not only did he release his album Heartache Medication last week, which could easily be one of the best albums of the year.

He also kicked off his tour with sold out, back to back concerts at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Pardi didn’t stop there, he decided to continue with the good vibes by popping the question to long-time girlfriend, Summer Duncan while on stage. The icing on the cake, Duncan said yes!

Where did your partner pop the question?