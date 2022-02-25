      Weather Alert

Jon Pardi is riding out for his summer 2022 Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour

Feb 25, 2022 @ 11:00am

Just days after dropping his new single, “Last Night Lonely,” Jon Pardi has announced a summer tour.

Jon’s Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour begins in July, he revealed via American Songwriter this week.

The string of dates both opens and closes with a hometown connection. Jon’s first stop, in late July, is in Sacramento, California — the same state in which he grew up. He’ll end the tour with a performance at Ascend Amphitheater in his adopted home city of Nashville.

Joining Pardi on tour will be up-and-coming acts Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters. Lainey’s one of Nashville’s fastest-rising stars, who earned her first number-one in 2021 with “Things a Man Oughta Know.” Meanwhile, Hailey just announced a new album, Raised, which is due out in March.

With “Last Night Lonely” already out in the world, Jon’s gearing up for a new album cycle himself, though he doesn’t have an exact release date to share just yet. Per American Songwriter, he’s hoping for a fall 2022 release date.

For dates and details about all the stops on Jon’s next tour, visit his website.

