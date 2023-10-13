Jon Pardi + Luke Bryan team for “Cowboys and Plowboys”

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan have released their new single, “Cowboys and Plowboys.”

The neotraditional country track arrives after Jon teased their collaboration on social media earlier this week.

“I’ve always looked up to Luke as a songwriter and an artist, and he’s a great friend,” says Jon. “We’ve been on tour together and he’s been someone that has inspired me along the way and always had my back. We’ve been excited to put this song out for a long time, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Luke adds, “When the writers sent this song I couldn’t stop listening to it and I’m so glad it worked out for Pardi to be the one I got to sing it with. He is one of the most genuine artists I know. What you see is truly what you get and I respect what he continues to build.”

“Cowboys and Plowboys” is Jon’s first new release since his latest album, Mr. Saturday Night, which included “Last Night Lonely” and “Your Heart or Mine.”

Jon’s currently on the North American leg of his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour, which has upcoming stops in Knoxville, Omaha, St. Louis and more. On October 24, he’ll be back in Nashville to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as a member.

Meanwhile, Luke’s gearing up to host the 57th annual CMA Awards with Peyton Manning on November 8.

