Jon Pardi premieres new “Night Shift” video before tonight’s Texas rivalry on ESPN

ABC/Mark LevineJon Pardi’s new video for “Night Shift” will premiere tonight before Texas Tech takes on TCU on ESPN. You’ll also continue to hear Jon’s latest single during night games for the rest of the season.

“College football is my favorite sport,” Jon says, “so being able to incorporate that with my music is really cool.”

“Football fans are big country music fans,” he adds, “and they are the ones coming out to the shows and standing in the rain, crowd surfing or just waiting to get into the concert to have fun! This is a big debut and a big game, especially around Texas and it’s something that I’ll never forget.”

In the video, Jon swaps shifts with a trucker driving a semi into downtown Nashville, before joining his band to play on the back of the truck.

You can tune in to see the “Night Shift” premiere Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

