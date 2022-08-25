Jon Pardi says ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ will include a Luke Bryan collab, but not until the deluxe version comes out

Capitol Records Nashville

Jon Pardi is planning to release a collaboration with Luke Bryan — eventually.

During a Country Countdown USA appearance, while discussing his upcoming Mr. Saturday Night album, Jon decided to drop some hints about his long game for the record, which features an eventual deluxe album that will include a mega-watt duet.

“I’m gonna drop a little hint that the Mr. Saturday Night deluxe version coming out next year will have Luke Bryan on it,” he detailed. “I’m pretty excited about it. It’s a very country song.”

That should be no surprise to Jon’s fans, who know him as a bit of a neo-traditionalist, but Luke sometimes catches flak from classic country fans who think his music strays from the genre’s roots. This collab will prove them all wrong, Jon hints.

“When we recorded it, he said to me, ‘You might make the traditional people like me now, because it’s country,’” he continues. “It’s one of my favorites, and it was meant for me and Luke to sing. It’s not about a girl, but it’s about hard work. I think it’s gonna be a big song.”

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the first release of Mr. Saturday Night, which features the Midland duet “Longneck Way to Go.”

