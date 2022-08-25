96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jon Pardi says ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ will include a Luke Bryan collab, but not until the deluxe version comes out

August 25, 2022 2:00PM CDT
Share

Capitol Records Nashville

Jon Pardi is planning to release a collaboration with Luke Bryan — eventually.

During a Country Countdown USA appearance, while discussing his upcoming Mr. Saturday Night album, Jon decided to drop some hints about his long game for the record, which features an eventual deluxe album that will include a mega-watt duet.

“I’m gonna drop a little hint that the Mr. Saturday Night deluxe version coming out next year will have Luke Bryan on it,” he detailed. “I’m pretty excited about it. It’s a very country song.”

That should be no surprise to Jon’s fans, who know him as a bit of a neo-traditionalist, but Luke sometimes catches flak from classic country fans who think his music strays from the genre’s roots. This collab will prove them all wrong, Jon hints.

“When we recorded it, he said to me, ‘You might make the traditional people like me now, because it’s country,’” he continues. “It’s one of my favorites, and it was meant for me and Luke to sing. It’s not about a girl, but it’s about hard work. I think it’s gonna be a big song.”

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the first release of Mr. Saturday Night, which features the Midland duet “Longneck Way to Go.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Truth About YouMitchell Tenpenny
4:40pm
Aint Always The CowboyJon Pardi
4:36pm
GoldDierks Bentley
4:34pm
The Ones That Didnt Make ItJustin Moore
4:26pm
Ghost StoryCarrie Underwood
4:23pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Get Lost in The Maize
2

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department to Celebrate Grand Opening of McAlister Dog Park
3

City of Lubbock to Host “Food Truck Alley” Event in Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Parking Lot This Tuesday
4

District 4 Councilmember Steve Massengale to Host Town Hall Meeting
5

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for August 15 – September 1

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts