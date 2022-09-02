96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jon Pardi shares the best compliment he's gotten from '90s acts like Alan Jackson + Brooks & Dunn

September 2, 2022 2:30PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jon Pardi is known as one of country music’s stoutest neo-traditionalists, bringing elements of fiddle, steel guitar and more into songs with subject matter that’s just as classic.

He’s keeping those traditional country vibes going in his newest album, Mr. Saturday Night, and the singer’s method is still working. The lead single off his new album, “Last Night Lonely,” recently reached the top of the charts on country radio.

But just as gratifying is the validation he gets from the classic country hitmakers who influence his music, Jon says.

“It was always just kind of what I thought country music sounded like,” he explains to Billboard, speaking of the fan fervor over throwback country that emulates the heyday of the ‘90s.

“I’ve toured with people like Alan Jackson and Brooks & Dunn and you want them to like what you do,” the singer continues. “The coolest thing is just hearing them say, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing.’ I’m happy that people are more accepting of the more traditional, ‘90s kind of sound.”

Mr. Saturday Night arrived on Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

