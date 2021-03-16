      Weather Alert

Jon Pardi to perform at Bonnaroo organizer's Concerts on the Farm series

Mar 16, 2021 @ 12:00pm

Bonnaroo FarmJon Pardi is heading to the farm. 

The chart-topping country star will perform at Concerts on the Farm, presented by the organizers of Bonnaroo Festival. The socially-distanced concert series will take place on Bonnaroo Farm in rural Manchester, Tennessee this summer.

Jon and special guest Jameson Rodgers will perform on May 29, while Luke Combs‘ “The Great Divide” collaborator Billy Strings‘ set is on May 28 and folk band The Avett Brothers take the stage July 2-4.

Tickets are sold in groups up to four people who can occupy an 8’-by-8’ pod that is spaced six feet apart from other groups. Masks are required for both staff and patrons, and local and state health guidelines will be followed. 

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go toward Bonnaroo Works Fund that supports nonprofits across the country.  

The Bonnaroo Festival is currently scheduled to take place September 2-5.

By Cillea Houghton 
