Jon Pardi was adamant about not recording Elvis’ “Blue Christmas”

It’s no secret that Jon Pardi is a big Elvis Presley fan and loves “Blue Christmas.”

But, when it came to choosing songs for his debut holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, Jon knew that “Blue Christmas” wasn’t going to be one of them.

“One of my favorite Christmas songs of all time is ‘Blue Christmas’ by Elvis, because Elvis’ Christmas record is one of my favorite Christmas records and ‘Blue Christmas’ has been recorded so much. That’s why I didn’t record it,” Jon shares.

“A lot of people were like, ‘Why didn’t you record ‘Blue Christmas?’ You love ‘Blue Christmas.’ I was like, ‘Well, everybody records ‘Blue Christmas,’” he says. “I was trying to make a new Christmas record that’s a little fresh, so that’s why I didn’t record ‘Blue Christmas.’”

“But it is literally one of my favorites,” adds Jon. “It reminds me of my grandmother around Christmastime.”

Jon recently performed “Beer for Santa” on ABC’s CMA Country Christmas. In case you missed it, you can watch the full performance now on YouTube.

