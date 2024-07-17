96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jon Pardi welcomes second baby girl to “Pardi of 4”

July 17, 2024 10:03AM CDT
Disney/Tanner Yeager

The Pardi family is officially a party of four!

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, welcomed their second daughter, Sienna Grace Pardi, on Tuesday morning. 

The “Head Over Boots” singer shared the news with fans on Instagram, alongside photos of his swaddled newborn with her daddy and mommy.

“Officially full time girl dad [.] Sienna Grace Pardi just completed our Pardi of 4,” Jon captioned his post.

Sienna was born at 11:47 a.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 inches.

“What a dream, we love you sweet girl,” Summer said in her Instagram carousel.

Jon and Summer’s first child, Presley, arrived on Feb. 18, 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

