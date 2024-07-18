Jon Pardi + Wife Summer’s Second Baby Girl Is Here
After the birth of Sienna Grace Pardi, Jon, and Summer Pardi are now parents of “two under two.”
The couple announced on social media that the baby came at 11:47 AM on July 16. She weighed 6 lb 12 oz. Summer adds, “What a dream. We love you, sweet girl,” next to a carousel of photographs of the delivery room to announce the news.
Pardi and Summer announced their pregnancy in January 2024. The couple produced a video about their new home, but they hid a surprise: Presley, their toddler, held and chewed on a strip of ultrasound photographs at the end.
A few days later, Pardi and his wife revealed that baby number two would be a girl with a pizza gender reveal. Each piece of pepperoni pizza the “Cowboys and Plowboys” singer and Summer picked up revealed pink slips of paper.