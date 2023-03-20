Jon Pardi’s bringing ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ worldwide

Jon Pardi is hitting the road this fall for his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour.

Named after his latest album, Mr. Saturday Night, the trek will kick off overseas in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on August 25, with stops in the U.K., Germany and Sweden, as well as in U.S. cities such as Knoxville, Savannah and Fort Worth. Jon will wrap things up stateside in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 9.

Midland, Jackson Dean, Randall King, Ella Langley and DJ Highmax have been tapped as rotating openers for Jon’s tour.

Presale starts on Tuesday, March 21, for fans on Jon’s email and text list, while the general sales begin on Friday, March 24.

For a full list of dates and ticket information, visit Jon’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.