96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jon Pardi’s bringing ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ worldwide

March 20, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Live Nation

Jon Pardi is hitting the road this fall for his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour.

Named after his latest album, Mr. Saturday Night, the trek will kick off overseas in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on August 25, with stops in the U.K., Germany and Sweden, as well as in U.S. cities such as Knoxville, Savannah and Fort Worth. Jon will wrap things up stateside in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 9.

MidlandJackson DeanRandall KingElla Langley and DJ Highmax have been tapped as rotating openers for Jon’s tour.

Presale starts on Tuesday, March 21, for fans on Jon’s email and text list, while the general sales begin on Friday, March 24.

For a full list of dates and ticket information, visit Jon’s website. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Ending Of A First LoveAliyah Good
2:05am
Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
2:02am
Rock And A Hard PlaceBailey Zimmerman
1:59am
Best ShotJimmie Allen
1:55am
Night TrainJason Aldean
1:52am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs Lands 15th Consecutive #1 At Country Radio With “Going, Going, Gone”
2

Morgan Wallen's Pop-Up Concert Sets Attendance Record
3

Brantley Gilbert To Release Deluxe Edition Of ‘So Help Me God’ Featuring Five New Songs
4

St. Patrick’s Day Events in Lubbock
5

Chef Devin Alexander Got Her Daughter to Love Veggies “The Land of Secret Superpowers: Vegetables”