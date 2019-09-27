Jon Pardi’s confident ‘Heartache Medication’ is just what the doctor ordered

Capitol NashvilleIf you’re looking for a 21st century spin on traditional country, you’ll want to be sure to take some Heartache Medication. That’s the title of Jon Pardi‘s third album, which is new today.

Emboldened by the success of songs like “Head over Boots,” “Dirt on My Boots,” and “Heartache on the Dance Floor,” Jon felt confident enough to take things even further with his follow-up to California Sunrise.

“I think it was more of me in a comfort zone,” he tells ABC Audio. “You know, let’s be a little more aggressive on traditional, but still have that modern swing to it where it kind of gets played everywhere. And I think we kind of nailed it.”

“But we did go a little harder on the traditional. But it’s upbeat,” Jon explains. “You know, it’s not like waltzes and super slow country tradition — it’s rockin’.”

Even Thomas Rhett told Jon he’s been listening to the new record everyday.

“I’m excited about it,” Jon says. “And the feedback has been phenomenal.”

“And now I’m like, “Yeah!” Now full[y] confident,” he admits. “Can’t wait for the world to hear it, you know.”

But the California native confesses he’s not immune to some occasional jitters.

“It goes from like being super nervous, ’cause it’s time! It’s time to start playing the stuff that you think is really good. So I did my best!” he smiles.

Tonight, you can check out Jon’s release-day concert at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom via Amazon Music’s Facebook page. The live stream is set to start at 8:45 p.m. ET.

Heartache Medication takes its title from its lead single, which is currently a top twenty hit.

