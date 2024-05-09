96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jon Pardi’s grateful for his selfless mom: “She’s an angel”

May 9, 2024 2:50PM CDT
Jon Pardi adores his mother, Shelly, and there are many reasons why.

Recalling her best qualities in a press interview, Jon shares, “My mom’s always been there for me. First of all, she’s a great mom. She’s an angel. She takes care of people that aren’t even in the family. She’s always been like that and she’s a great mother.”

“She’s always proud and she’s always there supporting and being a great mom. She’s just a good human being. There’s not one mean bone in her body,” the “Last Night Lonely” singer continues.

“And she cries about every time I talk to her. She always worries about me. I have to tell her, ‘Stop worrying about me,’” adds Jon.

Coming up, you can catch Jon performing at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest. For tickets and the full festival lineup and schedule, visit cmafest.com.

